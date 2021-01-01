Bluetooth USB Adapter USB Dongle Bluetooth Receiver Transfer Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Adapter for PC Laptop, Keyboard, Mouse, Headset, Skype Call.

?Transmit Rate & Range?Bluetooth adapter supports maximum transfer rate up to 3Mbps and transmission distance up to 33ft/10m in OPEN SPACE. No Driver Need?Plug and Play for Windows 8/10 system. Driver only needed when your Windows 7 and lower system need to connect audio device, but connect mouse, keyboard and cell phone no need to install driver? Low Energy?USB bluetooth dongle applies the latest bluetooth 4.0 with low energy (BLE) technology and it is backward compatible with bluetooth V3.0/2.1/2.0/1.1? Wide Compatibility?Support 32bit/64bit Win 10/8/7/ Vista XP and Linux, enables PC or laptop to connect bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, mouse, speakers, headsets. Not work with Mac OS, Car stereo systems or TVs? Compact Size?Small size allows you to leave it on laptop or pc, no need to remove, it seamlessly gets plugged into a computer/laptop without blocking surrounding usb ports, save space