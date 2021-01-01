Bluetooth Under The Cabinet Universal Wireless Music System Kitchen Clock Radio FM Radio Digital Clock Hands Free Speakerphone LED Work Surface.

's TKS2-WH radio brings wireless music to the kitchen or anywhere in the house! The radio has an FM tuner with a 20 station memory and a Bluetooth function for wireless streaming from smartphones or tablets. The TKS2-WH kitchen radio features two built-in speakers. The kitchen radio's range of features is rounded out by a times, dual alarm, sleep timer and snooze function. The radio comes equipped with a practical LED lighting ti illuminate the work of surfaces below. The device's touch screen display can be used during cooking and then easily wiped clean afterwards. The Bluetooth interface of the radio allows a practical hands-free function. Incoming calls can be handled thanks to the radios built-in microphone. Answer the phone while you are cooking!