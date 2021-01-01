Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver 2 in 1 Wireless Home Stereo Audio Transmitter Portable Bluetooth 50 Audio Adapter for TVPCProjector and More USB Power

Easy To Take And Use - Unique and compact appearance, fashionable and comfortable, easy to take and use. Truly Wireless - Transmitter mode: wirelessly transfer audio from your non-bluetooth TV, home stereo system or CD player to your bluetooth headset or speaker via a 3.5mm audio port. Receive mode: wireless transmission of audio from mobile phone, tablet or computer to the device via bluetooth, and then from 3.5mm audio interface to wired stereo, speaker or earphone. No Built-In Battery But Forever Power - This bluetooth transmitter requires USB power, use your TV's USB port and it powers up automatically when you turn on TV. Or use any phone charger, PC USB or other 5V USB outlet. Never worry about charging. Truly non drive - More intelligent connection, plug and play, no drive, high-quality stereo sound, automatic connection. Enjoy your life better - Bluetooth audio transmitter makes your life simpler and compatibl