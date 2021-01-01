Bluetooth Tower Speaker with Built-in Subwoofer - BlueSYNC STW Floor Standing Speaker Tower with Thumping Bass, Immersive 120W Peak Power, AUX.

SUPERIOR 2.1 AUDIO The built-in powered subwoofer and dual drivers in the STW Bluetooth tower speaker deliver 120W peak power and bring home audio to life with booming sound and amazing clarity DEVICE DOCK + SIDE USB POWER PORT Put your phone or tablet on the STW tower speaker's dock slot and plug in to the USB 1A power port to charge and prevent battery drain while streaming audio FLOOR STANDING SPEAKER TOWER With its 38' tall unibody, the STW stand up speaker perfectly accents smaller lounging spaces like apartments, dorms, studios, and offices without taking up much space 4-IN-1 AUDIO STATION The BlueSYNC STW features wireless Bluetooth streaming, 3.5mm AUX wired input, FM digital radio, and an MP3 player mode to play music files from a connected USB flash drive TECH SPECS Dimensions: 38.25 x 9.87 x 8.5 inches Speaker: 2 x 15W Drivers + 30W Sub (60W RMS, 120W Peak) Audio Input: Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX, USB drive, FM radio 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty