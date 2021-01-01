From ancable

Bluetooth Stereo Speaker with 2X5W Dual Acoustic DriversFM Radio Handsfree Speakerphone Slots for Micro SD Card USB AUX for Smart Phone MP3 iPad.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH-FIDELITY & POWERFUL - 2x5W quality acoustic drivers, passive vibration, aptX Lossless and Bluetooth 3.0 technology combine to deliver crisp sound with fantastic high, middle, and lows, strong enough to fill up a living room without distortion VERSATILE MODES - Switch easily between Wireless Bluetooth, FM Radio, Micro SD card, USB flash drive and AUX-in. If your buy it mainly for FM radio, Model DY22L or Model DY33L might be a better choice as they have LED display to show channels LASTING BATTERY LIFE - Built-in 2200mAh rechargeable lithium battery for up to 8-10 hours of playtime. SIMPLE & - Easy to set up and connect wirelessly, and you can also play from USB flash drive/Micro SD card. A pleasant size to carry everywhere with one hand VARIOUS CHOICES - More choices and details please refer to FAQ and Comparison Chart below

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com