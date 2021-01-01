Bluetooth Speaker, DOSS Traveler Wireless Bluetooth Speakers with 20W Stereo Sound and Bold Bass, IPX6 Waterproof, Wireless Pairing, 12H Playtime.

Premium Sound Quality: DOSS Traveler Bluetooth speaker delivers a crisp sound with intense bass by 2x10W drivers and dual passive radiators. Moreover, the DSP Technology ensures that sound in high clarity and less distortion even at high volumes. IPX6 Waterproof Shockproof Dustproof: Rated IP66 means that the speaker can withstand pressurized jets, waves of water, and dust. Perfect for climbing, hiking, traveling, beach, and more outdoor activities or wherever you like no matter how the weather like. Wireless Stereo Pairing: Pair two DOSS Traveler Speakers for a 40W bigger stereo sound and double volume. Moreover, Bluetooth4.0 technology ensures an instant connection with Bluetooth devices. Highly Portable Speaker: Apart from playing awesome music at home, the speaker is also equipped with one short handle for carrying your soundtracks out. 12 hours of playtime and more than 48 hours of energy-efficient rechargeable flashlight ensure your journey never run out. Five Light M