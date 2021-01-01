From vito

Bluetooth Serial Transceiver Module Base Board For HC-06 HC-07 HC-05 or MEGA 2560 UNO R3 A103 etc

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bluetooth Serial Transceiver Module Base Board For HC-06 HC-07 HC-05 or MEGA 2560 UNO R3 A103 etc

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com