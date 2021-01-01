From microsoft
Microsoft Bluetooth RJN-00037 Wireless Optical Mouse, Peach
The modern, compact design fits comfortably in your hand and makes it easy to be productive on the move with smooth tracking on most surfaces..Take this reliable wireless mouse anywhere.Powered by alkaline battery.Perfect mouse for everyday use at home or in the office, features comfortable design.Three buttons for easy navigation.Optical mouse allows you to have complete control over cursor movement.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Signal lets you control your cursor from up to 33' away