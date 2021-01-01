Bluetooth Receipt Printers Wireless Thermal Printer 80mm Compatible with AndroidiOSWindows System ESCPOS Print Commands Set for Office and Small.

Best Quality Guranteed. PORTABLE HANDHELD PRINTER Bluetooth thermal printer size of a palm, whcih you can put it in your pocket, no power cord, no data cable, portable printing easily. Before turning on the printer, please remove the battery and tear off the insulating glue. Otherwise the printer will not work. MULTI-SYSTEM INTERACTION This receipt printer supports simultaneous connection of android & iOS, bluetooth coverage over 20m, let you come and go freely in the spacious space LONG WORKING ABILITY Built-in 7.2V 1800mAH large capacity lithium battery for thermal printer. 3 hours of charging time can support 7 days of standby. How to make a Bluetooth connection, Please refer to the video tutorial(https://youtu. be/MxNDsXS7zT4). EXTENSIVE USE: EXTENSIVE USE Take every where you go such as the logistic, warehouse, catering for printing receipt, post receipt, restaurant order, bar codes, QR code, Logos, Text*