Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones Foldable Wireless and Wired Headset Over Ear Sport Earphone with Microphone

High Definition Stereo Headphones, noise reduction technology is designed to prevent you from ambient noises and makes you focus on what you want to hear. The super soft memory-protein foam leather earmuffs and headbands contribute to maximum comfort. They are foldable and stretchable, which allows you to find the perfect fit without constraint and excellent durability. Built to provide a quick and stable BT connection. Just slide the on/off button and the headphones will be in ready to pair mode. Built-in 250mAh battery, the wireless over ear headphones delivers up to 10 hours of playing time and is rechargeable via USB. Included an audio cable help you continue to enjoy music, even if the headset is not charged, unlimited access to immersive sound at any time.