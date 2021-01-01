Bluetooth MHF4 IPEX 4 2.4Ghz 5Ghz 5.8G WLAN Network Adapter Internal PC WiFi Antenna for Intel 7260 8260 8265 9265 9260 9560 AX200 AX Killer M.2.

Support: NGFF/M.2 WiFi/WLAN Card/3G/4G/LTE Connector A: IPEX4 MHF4 Female M.2 Wifi Antenna Connector U.FL IPEX 4 MHF4 2.4GHz 5GHZ Wireless Antenna For WI-FI and Bluetooth U.FL IPEX4 MHF4 Type Female Connector with Flexible Wire M.2 wifi cards have smaller connectors than the older cards, Old style for U.FL IPEX 4 Mini PCI Express WiFi Adapters connector has a diameter of 2mm, while the new style IPEX4 MHF4 M.2 NGFF WiFi Adapters connector is 1.5mm! please check your wifi card before buy it. For Example: 3G N5321 4G EM7355 EM7455 EM7340 EM7345 GOBI5000 HUAWEI ME906E ME906V ME906J ME906C ME936 MU736 NGFF M2M WWAN Card Apple BCM94360CSAX/BCM94360CS2/BCM94360CS2AX BCM94360HMB WIFI WLAN CARD Intel 7260 7265 3160 8260 17265 18265 NGFF Card intel 3160 3165 3168 7260 7265 8260 8265 9260 9560 AX200NGW 18265 18260 17265 ect Killer 1550 Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 ect Dell Wireless 1810 (DW1810) 1820 (DW1820) 1830 (DW1830) ect Broadcom BCM94360 BCM94352 Banana Pi M2 Zero ect