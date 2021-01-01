Bluetooth Keyboard, Jelly Comb Multi-Device Universal Bluetooth Rechargeable Keyboard with Integrated Stand for iPad Tablet Smartphone

[Stable Bluetooth] 5.1 and multi-device connection-built-in Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Fast channel switching between 3 devices without any interference or disconnection [Fashion & Quiet Design] Compact-sized 90 round silent click key caps with glossy and smooth edge technology and new fresh color brighten up your device and your desk. Sleek keyboard and mouse with low profile whisper-quiet keys deliver comfortable and smooth typing. [Automatic power saving] This keyboard automatically changes to power saving mode, and you can wake up within a few seconds by clicking any key or button. When the battery is exhausted, the low battery indicator in the upper right corner will remind you to replace the battery [Wide compatibility] Suitable for all kinds of computers, tablets, universal keyboards [Long connection distance] Advanced Bluetooth technology provides cable-free, clutter-free connection. Effective working distance: about 6 meters (20 feet)Product Contain: 1x wireless keyboard