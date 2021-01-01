Bluetooth Headset Voyager Edge Wireless Bluetooth Earpiece Frustration Free Packaging Black 20110341

BLUETOOTH HEADSET: Answer by voice with the wireless earpiece, complete with signature audio technology and caller ID announcement so you don't have to check who is calling NOISE CANCELING TECHNOLOGY: Wireless headset is equipped with three precisely tuned microphones and enhanced noise canceling technology so your caller hears you, not your surroundings SMART SENSORS: Keep your eyes on the road with our responsive smart sensors that redirect calls to your phone or headset, pause music for incoming calls, and automatically answer calls VOICE COMMANDS: Wireless headset allows you to use your voice to answer or ignore calls, check battery level, connection status, and more; 6 hour battery life suits your life on the go BOX INCLUDES: Voyager Edge headset, micro USB charge cable, silicone eartips (S, M, L), clip on earloop, quick start guide