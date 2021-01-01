Bluetooth Foldable Headphones Neckband Wireless Headset Retractable Earbuds HD Stereo Noise Cancelling Earphones with Mic by Call Vibrate Alert 12.

ADVANCED BLUETOOTH 5.0+CVC 6.0 - Bluetooth 5.0 chip provides fast, stable, low-power connection and powerful music performance at the range of 33ft/10m. With a CVC6.0 noise reduction microphone, these Bluetooth headphones filter out background noise to guarantee high-quality sound and provide you clearer voice for hands-free calls DECENT WORKING TIME - A quick charge of 2 hours provides a continuous conversation up to 8-9 hours, and 120 hours of standby, ideal for long-term use. It supports iOS device power display and low battery alarm, allowing you to enjoy your music without any worries FOLDABLE NECKBAND RETRACTABLE HEADPHONES - The Bluetooth headset is foldable, more flexible and convenient to carry in your bag or pocket; It weight only 35g, more lighter weight than other neckband headphones in the market. With the retract button, you can easily pull back the cables into the body and store the earbuds when you don't use them and hang the