Ozeri proudly presents the all-new Bluetooth Brezza III Dual Oscillating Personal Fan. With automatic horizontal AND vertical oscillation, the newly enhanced Brezza III continues to raise the bar in fan performance by delivering the widest distribution of cooling airflow. Built upon the success of Ozeri’s Brezza Series of desk fans, the new Brezza III boasts 4 motor speeds, a 4-hour timer, a refined design, and the lowest noise output in its class. The Ozeri Brezza III's dual oscillating motors ensure continuous airflow from left to right and up and down, liberating you from having to move or turn the fan to change the airflow direction. In addition to automatic dual motion oscillation, the Brezza III can also be set to single oscillation mode for either horizontal or vertical motion. Alternatively, it can quickly be set to non-oscillating mode for uniformly directed airflow and immediate hot spot elimination. The 4 speeds allow you to choose between a cool breeze, refreshing wind, a more powerful stream of air, and a turbo mode for maximum cooling. The 4-hour programmable timer allows you to set the fan for the hottest part of the day, or to automatically turn off after you fall asleep. All of the Brezza III fan’s features can be conveniently controlled via the free Ozeri iOS and Android smartphone app, the included extended-range remote, or via the fan's front control panel. The Brezza III Dual Oscillating Desk Fan is simply one of the most effective fans at overcoming summer heat or simply refreshing a stale room, and with its Bluetooth Technology, you never have to worry about misplacing the included remote. Ships fully assembled with a remote control and convenient carrying handle and weighs only 6 lbs for easy transporting.