bluetooth Auto Smart Shooting Selfie Stick 360°AI Following Shot Tripod Head Tracking Smart Shooting Monopod Tripod Phone Holder Gimbal-B

Features: 360°Infinite RotationThe mechanical angle of the head can achieve 360° infinite horizontal rotation, 37°longitudinal upward rotation and 370longitudinal downward rotation for truly following shot without blind corners. Al Intelligent Follow ShotReal-time following shot follows the movement of shooting objects, smoothly shooting a scene. Compatible with Live Streaming PlatformsSupport Chinese and international live streaming software, such as Oouyin (Tik Toki, Kwai, Taobao, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Compatible with Beauty SoftwareSupport a variety of beauty software, such as Ulike, B612, Faceu, local cameras and user-defined video software. Stable and Anti-shake ShootAl following shot tripod heads have an anti-shake base for stable shoot to free you hand, making every moment exciting. Specification: Brand: BaseusName: 360°AI Following Shot Tripod HeadWireless version: 5.