Bluetooth Audio Transmitter Receiver for TV/ Home Stereo, Low Latency Wireless Aux Adapter for PC Radio Projector DVD Xbox PS4 w/Digital Optcial.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2-IN-1 BLUETOOTH TRANSMITTER RECEIVER-Built-in Advanced CSR V5.0+EDR, BTI-038 can work as a Bluetooth Transmitter, as well as Bluetooth receiver. With BTI-038, you can transfer the audio from TV/PC to your Airpods Sony TWS Bluetooth headphone/speaker, and also can deliver high-clarity premium audio to your wired earphone/ traditional speaker/ home or car stereo, etc. NO LIP SYNC DELAY, INSTANT SOUND & RE-PAIRING- Bluetooth adapter for tv support Low Latency to reduce audio-visual delay about 40 milliseconds, so you can enjoy TV / Movie / Video and listen with high clarity stereo sound. It can automatically reconnect to the last paired device easily once power on. DUAL STREAM & MULTI POINT- In TX mode, you can pair BTI-038 with 2 Bluetooth headphones or Bluetooth speaker simultaneously, transmit audio from your PC/laptop/ TV/MP3 to two different stereos. It is perfect for watching a big screen movie with lovers or watching TV/ sport