Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Bluetooth Streaming

Bluetooth Audio Adapter: Makes your speakers Bluetooth for streaming music from your smartphone or tablet Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity: Simultaneously pair your smartphone and tablet and stream music from either one Easy pairing and automatic re pairing: Pair your device to the adapter once with a single button press and you're done Long range wireless: Stream music from up to 15 meters (50 feet) away from your speakers Works with most speakers: Plugs into any powered PC speakers, home stereo systems and A/V receivers using RCA or 3.5 mm jacks. This product is a receiver ONLY, not a transmitter.