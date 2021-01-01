Bluetooth AntiLost Alarming Wallet with Position Record via Phone GPS Cowhide Leather Vintage Retro Style Purse Brown Vertical

Cool FunctionsFind, Anti Lost, Location Record, Remote Photographing. Make your life more intelligent and convenient. Two-way Anti-lostRing the wallet from the phone. Ring the phone from the wallet. Alarms when the wallet or the phone is left behind or stolen. Find the Wallet In case the wallet is lost, show its last known position on the phone to help find it. (Recorded position is position of the phone that connects to the wallet. The wallet itself doesnt have a GPS module to report its own position) Fast Charging & Long Standby5 hours of charging for up to 1 month of work. High Quality Genuine CowhideTop Grain Leather, soft touch, durable and breathable. 3 card slots,1 ID display window,1 main pocket,1 secondary pocket. Holds credit cards, ID cards, cash and other small items conveniently & safely.