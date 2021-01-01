edimax bluetooth adapter for pc, bt 5.0 edr nano usb dongle, fast transfer, bluetooth headphones headset speakers keyboard mouse, win 8/10, linux:.

Nano-sized USB 2.0 Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR adapter that is the smallest sized BT 5.0 USB adapter on. (Single chip combines BT baseband, modem, and BT RF into a tiny package while providing full performance) Bluetooth SIG Certified for maximum compatibility and consistent performance. Bluetooth 5.0 standard, transfers data up to 4 times faster than Bluetooth 4.2 standards while saving energy. Wide compatibility, supports Windows 8.1/10, Linux: Kernel 2.6.32 - 5.3 (support Fedora & Ubuntu only) Single-chip Bluetooth 5 controller, combines multiple protocols for full features: LM, LL, L2CAP, GATT, RFCOMM, SPP, LE. Supports dual mode (BR/EDR + LE Controllers), compatible with previous versions, including v2.1 + LE and Bluetooth classic (BDR/EDR). Supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) with multiple Low Energy states.