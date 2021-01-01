Bluetooth Adapter for PC Bluetooth Dongle for PC Windows 1087 PC to Bluetooth Adapter Bluetooth Receiver 40 for ComputerLaptop

Best Quality Guranteed. INSTANT BLUETOOTH FOR YOUR PC OR LAPTOP - Start enjoying perfect connectivity! Our mini Bluetooth adapter gives you powerful wireless data connectivity between your computer or laptop and Bluetooth enabled devices such as headphones, mouse, keyboard, speaker, cellphone, and more, allowing for seamless connectivity, better productivity, and an uninterrupted workflow. LIGHTNING FAST - Finally, a Bluetooth V4.0 dongle that delivers in time, all the time. With a transfer rate of 3 Mbps, you can rely on clean, quick connectivity anywhere and anytime you need. ONE-MINUTE INSTALLATION - Plug & Play installation means you can simply plug in to your port and enjoy automatic installation in under a minute. For Windows 7 and previous versions, download the free driver available at our website and install the Bluetooth adapter in seconds. INCREDIBLE RANGE - With a frequency band of 2.402Ghz - 2.48