Bluetooth 50 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier HiFi Valve Headphone Amplifier Wireless Receiver Audio Decoder Preamp USB DAC APTX
is a Bluetooth vacuum & valve tube preamplifier and headphone amplifier. Headphone output is 160mW @32 and is suitable for 32~300 headphones and headsets. Classic 6J5 vacuum & valve tube can provide warm retro tube sound. It can be replaced by 6J1, 6J4, GE5654, 6AK5, 61n-EB. It supports Bluetooth/USB/RCA inputs from various devices like iPod, Phone, MP3, TV, Blu-ray players, Echo Dot, CD players, computer etc. Bluetooth 5.0 supports APT-X, APT-X LL lossless transmission. PC-USB supports 24bit 192KHz and is compatible with Windows/Mac/Linux system Treble & bass control can achieve different sound style. Bypass function can suspend the tone control circuit to achieve purer music experience.