Bluetooth 50 Transmitter Receiver 2 in 1 Wireless aptX LL Audio 35mm Jack Adapter Support aptX Low Latency for TVCarNintendo SwitchSpeaker Support.

Wireless Bluetooth receiver transmitter easily adds Bluetooth function to your TV/PC, creates wireless connection and transmit audio between your PC/TV and Bluetooth speakers/headsets/car/amp. Enjoy wireless music freely in perfectly synced high-fidelity auditory feast. Low Delay: aptX Low Latency for High-fidelity Stereo Sound, lag-free content streaming in transmitter mode. aptX Low Latency can not be supported in receiver mode. Note: aptX Low Latency ONLY supports TX mode. Transmitter + Receiver 2-in-1: One portable adapter to use as either transmitter or receiver, powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0, can pair with two headphones / speakers at once. Bluetooth everwhere: In Transmitter mode, turn a non-Bluetooth TV, PC, CD player, iPod, MP3 / MP4 into Bluetooth transmitter. Receiver mode: Ideal for home or vehicle music streaming sound system. Plug and play, no driver is needed. Easy to pair and auto-reconnects to the la