SuperX Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case IPX5 Sweatproof Headset/Headphones in Ear Built in Mic Industrial Leading TWS Sound with Sport Pumping Bass - Platinum Silver

Hear A Piece Of The Future - Hear the future within both ears with a world-class reverberating sound system tested and tuned by real acoustic experts to ensure a balanced sound for music of any genre. Bluetooth 5.0 for clearer sound, call, and connection quality. (Model-12540) All-Day Battery Life - All-day battery life for longer conversations, clearer music listening, and more enjoyable video watching. Experience upwards of 4 hours of continuous playtime along with up to 18 hours with a powerful Charging Case. P.N.S. w/ Bass Enhancement - Built-in Passive Noise Separation (P.N.S.) which helps separate external sounds and noise to improve overall active bass performance and clarity. In turn, keeping the treble sweet and crisp during your favorite songs. Sleek & Compact Look - A sleek jet white color scheme radiates professionalism and class while a compact look and feel provides a simplistic universal fit for the majority of users. Be unique and look unique. Optimal Usage - Remember to experiment with the 3 different earcap sizes (S, M, L) to find a snug and secure fit. The SuperX wireless earbud comes with a full 1-year warranty.