Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for iPhone Android, 28H Playtime, IPX5 Waterproof, TWS Stereo Headphones with mic, in-Ear.

[Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds] Compared to Bluetooth V4. 2 wireless earbuds, this model has 2 times faster transmission speed and more stable connection, making it more reliable to signal loss or interference. The max. transmission range goes up to 50ft (16m). [Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality] Thanks to the latest technology which includes DPS sound tuning and noise reduction, P18S delivers unique stereo sound quality which means crystal clear audio replay and resonant bass, delivering an immersive listening experience. [Smart Pairing] Both earbuds pair each other automatically after taking them out from the Charging Case. Enjoy listening to music or video playbacks by simply take out P18S from the charging case and connect to your mobile device via Bluetooth 5.0. [Advanced Linking Technology] supports a unique linking technology that allows both earbuds to become the main earbud. [Up to 20 Hours Playback Time] 4-5 hours playback time from a single charge and up to 20 extra hours.