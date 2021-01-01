Blueberry Delights Cookbook: A Collection of Blueberry Recipes Karen Jean Matsko Hood Author

Delicious blueberries are versatile, nutritious, and add a special flair to many dishes, whether used in cakes, pies, and breads, in preserves, as a salad ingredient, in wines or brandies, or any number of other imaginative ways. In Blueberry Delights Cookbook, author Karen Jean Matsko Hood presents her collection of more than 250 pages of exciting blueberry recipes that will be sure to please everyone! Inside, you will also find some fascinating reading regarding this healthful berry's history, folklore, cultivation, and much more. With recipes using readily available ingredients, Blueberry Delights Cookbook will be a valued addition to any chef's bookshelf.