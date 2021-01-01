Hardware Resources BLSR28-S 28 Inch Round Shape Banded Lazy Susan with Preinstalled Swivel Poplar Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen

From hardware resources
Hardware Resources BLSR28-S 28 Inch Round Shape Banded Lazy Susan with Preinstalled Swivel
Hardware Resources BLSR28-S 28 Inch Round Shape Banded Lazy Susan with Preinstalled Swivel Sturdy construction and smooth rotation makes this a great organizer for any space. Put it in a corner cabinet to easily utilize hard to reach areas. With two 28" diameter shelves, this quintessential cabinet organizer provides ample storage space where you need it most.Features:Shelves are Poplar Plywood with Smooth UV SurfacePreinstalled 9" Steel Swivel360 Degree Swivel with StopEasy InstallationSpecifications:Diameter: 28"Inside Shelf Rim Height: 1"Overall Shelf Height: 1-9/16"Number of Shelves: 1Similar Products:BLSR18-S: 18" Banded Round Shelf with Preinstalled SwivelBLSR20-S: 20" Banded Round Shelf with Preinstalled SwivelBLSR24-S: 24" Banded Round Shelf with Preinstalled SwivelBLSR28-S (This Model): 28" Banded Round Shelf with Preinstalled Swivel Lazy Susans Poplar