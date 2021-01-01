From ellia
Ellia Pink Blossom Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser
Ellia Blossom Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser. With its delicate, teardrop-shaped design, the Ellia Blossom Diffuser makes a perfect accessory for any room. Consciously crafted from ceramic and wood, it gently lifts the scent of your favorite essential oils into the air to transform the mood of your space. This diffuser delivers up to 6 hours of continuous runtime and features a color-changing light. The pack includes: Diffuser Essential Oil Starter Kit with three samples AC adapter Instruction booklet