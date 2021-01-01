Clinique Orange Blossom Sweet Pots™ Sugar Lip Scrub & Lip Balm

Clinique Sweet Pots™ Sugar Lip Scrub & Lip Balm. Sweet indulgence lips can't resist. Clinique's 2-in-1 pampering treat is a sugar-smoothing scrub on one side; sheer, tinted moisturizing balm on the other. Together, it's the sweetest way to soft, kissable lips. Benefits Lip Scrub Benefits: Exfoliates and conditions skin to remove dead skin cells and dry flakes. Leaves lips feeling soft and smooth. Preps lips for lip balm. Lip Balm Benefits: Provides instant and long-lasting moisturization. Comforts, nourishes and soothes dry skin. Provides very sheer tint. Suggested Usage: Gently massage sugar scrub on lips, then tissue off. Use up to 3 times per week. Smooth on balm anytime lips need lasting moisture, a hint of shine. Twist off frosted side for scrub; for sheer balm, twist off clear side.