Give your home a new look in an instant with this Better Homes & Gardens Yellow Blossom Square Decorative Pillow. This piece easily brightens up your decor with its floral patterns. Bold blossoms in sunny shades of yellows and golds are balanced with grey and silver accents in this lovely design. To add some texture and modern shimmer to a traditional look, a natural flax linen tone fabrication is interwoven with subtle silver lurex threads. This Better Homes and Gardens pillow is versatile enough to fit well in traditional, transitional and modern settings. Use it on your living room, daybed or bedroom to give it a nice summery accent. Combine this square pillow with decorations of the same tone and shade to create a cohesive effect for your space.