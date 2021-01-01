From safavieh

Safavieh Blossom Samantha 3 x 5 Beige/Ivory Indoor Abstract Handcrafted Throw Rug in Brown | BLM115B-3

$67.50
In stock
Description

The floral rugs of the Blossom Collection are bold, colorful updates of classic hooked rugs. Made using large hand woven loops, the texture of Blossom rugs inspires a fresh approach to country casual interiors. Woven of 100% wool, Blossom area rugs bring traditional English chintz and block print motifs into today's cultured home decor. Safavieh Blossom Samantha 3 x 5 Beige/Ivory Indoor Abstract Handcrafted Throw Rug in Brown | BLM115B-3

