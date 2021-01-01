J Queen New York Blossom Queen 4 Piece Comforter Set Bedding

The Blossom 4 Piece Comforter Set is sophisticated and clean with its dramatic use of a woven jacquard all over floral pattern. This beautiful pattern is constructed in a soft ivory color with a satin finish. Paired with matching hidden zipper pillow shams and a solid ivory satin split corner bedskirt, this oversized ensemble will make you feel like royalty. The reverse of this set is a soft microfiber fabric dyed to match the ivory ground of the floral pattern and finished with a 1/4" ivory pip