SAFAVIEH Blossom Ivory/Multi 2 ft. x 8 ft. Geometric Floral Circles Runner Rug

The Blossom rug collection by Safavieh is a bold and colorful update of the classic hooked rug. Constructed of large hand woven loops rather than traditional hooking, the texture of Blossom rugs inspires a fresh approach to country casual interiors preferred by today's young consumers. Woven of 100% wool in India, the Blossom collection brings traditional English chintz and block print motifs into the 21st century with fashion flair. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Ivory/Multi.