Blossom 3D Embossing Folder
Create the perfect background for your next craft project using this Blossom 3D Embossing Folder. This folder is designed to fit around a piece of paper or cardstock and be sent through a compatible Sizzix machine. Choose the color of paper you prefer, and watch as this folder creates a dimensional design of intricate flower blooms! Dimensions: Length: 6 5/16" Width: 4 7/16" Compatible Machines: Sizzix BIGkick Sizzix Big Shot Sizzix Vagabond Package contains 1 embossing folder.