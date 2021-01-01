Trademark Fine Art 'Blossom Fairies' Canvas Art by Angie Livingstone

Artist: Angie LivingstoneSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features blue birds sitting on a tree branch over a white background.Angie is a full time professional artist from a small town on the banks of the River Tay in Fife, Scotland. A graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee where she gained a B. A. Hon’s in Art and Design before working for several years as a greeting card artist at Valentines of Dundee. She now specializes in thickly textured and heavily embellished paintings with a touch of magic and sparkle. Her paintings usually include hares, foxes and other woodland animals always with a hint of the mystical. She also enjoys creating loosely styled, vibrant watercolours and more detailed watercolour and ink designs. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.