Trademark Fine Art 'Blossom Birds II' Canvas Art by Melissa Averinos

Artist: Melissa AverinosSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a blue and yellow bird with a flower on it.Melissa Averinos lives and creates art. Growing up on Cape Cod she has always painted and collaged with abandon.. From a studio in her old house that she shares with her "adorable husband and rescue dogs", she creates art and quilts and all sorts of beautiful things. In 2016 she won Best in Show for her original modern quilt at QuiltCon and teaches modern quilting at home and on the road. Melissa loves painting, quilting, rust, unicorns, yoga, gardening, thrift shopping and pie.