Bloom Traditional Bathroom/Vanity Mirror

Mirrors, a staple decor item in every home have now become more than just a mirror that has become a piece of art. This unique design and exclusive technique allow for the ink to be raised a few millimeters above the mirror, yet remain scratch proof and fade resistant. As with the benefits of a traditional mirror, it naturally provides an appearance of increased space in the surrounding area and increased brightness and lighting. Size: 23.6" H x 23.6" W