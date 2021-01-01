Baxton Studio Bloom Dark Blue Fabric Upholstered 2-Piece Bar Stool Set, Dark Blue/Brown

Upgrade your interior decor with the Baxton Studio Bloom Bar Stool. Coming with a wooden frame, this stool is easy to maintain and creates a homey, aesthetically appealing look. Featuring a modern style, it is great for revamping your interior design. It is designed without arms, so you can fit it under the counter or bar. It has a foot rest, so you have a place to comfortably put your feet while sitting. This blue stool adds a lively pop of color to any decor. Color: Dark Blue/Brown.