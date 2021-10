Perfect mug to enjoy with your favorite beer, soda, water - and many other beverages! Large 17 oz beer mug is made of oak and adorned with copper label. Wooden mug is great for many different occasions, whether it's around the pool, on the patio or on the couch. Each one of our mugs is a unique work of art - the perfect way for any beer lover to enjoy his favorite brew. Just remember to wash them by hand - you wouldn't want your precious mug to be ruined by a dishwasher!