Blondene Modern & Contemporary Lighted Bathroom/Vanity Mirror

The mirror is a one-of-a-kind frameless arched design with bright led shining through three frosted areas of the glass to provide extra lighting for makeup, shaving, and grooming. With the direct light, there is no shadow effect on your face. Harsh overhead and side shadows are eliminated. The energy-efficient lighting uses 80% less energy than standard light bulbs, and the LEDs have an amazing 50,000 hours of estimated service life. You may never have to change a light bulb again! The cool white 5,000k color temperature is ideal for applying make-up because it closely resembles the color spectrum of natural sunlight. A unique easy hang mounting system makes installation a breeze. You can create the bathroom of your dreams around the awe-inspiring Blondene LED Lighted Vanity Mirror. Size: 36'' x 24"