dweLED Blok LED Vertical Wall Sconce - Color: White

Make every day a block party with the Blok LED Vertical Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting. A fixture that mixes a profoundly simple shape with a fundamentally functional design, its rectangular housing emits a pool of light emanating from LED lamping on the fixture's short end. With a backup battery option for emergencies, the Blok projects a pleasant ambient glow and a pool of light on any mounting surface, while a damp rating lets you install it in any room of your house. Shape: Rectangular. Finish: White