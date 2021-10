Don't let your shirts, dressers, and coats stay folded (or worse, on the floor): give them a spot to hang that suits them with a set of hangers like this! Crafted with a velvet body, this set of 20 hangers features a notched design to help whatever you're hanging stay in place. And thanks to the full-rotation twists on the hooks, they can be easily adjusted to suit your space. Color: Navy