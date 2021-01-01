From lr resources
LR Home Block Print Black / White Upholstered Indoor Bench
If you're searching for the perfect accent piece for your home then you'll love this black and white bench! The carefree blend of floral and geometric designs creates a modern vibe while the understated and neutral tones makes this an eclectic piece that could find its home anywhere amongst any style. This bench features strong metal legs, blended and inspired patterns as well as exceptional craftsmanship. Color: Black / White.