Home Decorators Collection Blithe Red 12 ft. x 15 ft. Braided Area Rug, Bonfire

Accent your room with the Home Decorators Collection 12 ft. x 15 ft. Area Rug. With a geometric motif, this braided rug creates the perfect combination of traditional and chic that will pair well with any decor. It is designed with red elements, adding a hint of style and edge to your floors. This braided rug has a 100% polypropylene design, which makes it an incredibly durable option for your home. It has a braided weave type and the same pattern on both sides. Color: Bonfire.