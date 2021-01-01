Ivy Hill Tile Bliss Penny White 11.49 in. x 12.32 in. Polished Ceramic Floor and Wall Mosaic Tile (0.98 Sq. Ft./Each), Polished White

Customize your space with color with the help from our Bliss Penny Collection. These small-format mosaics bring fun and fresh colorways from solid tones to accented-edge modern hues, while the penny-round and hexagon shapes add texture and pattern to any design. Mix and match colors to create countless decorative styles or opt for a simple, yet effective, monochrome color palette in these glazed porcelain series that is both durable and cleanable. Please note: This item has been updated to a new size and color shade and therefore may not be a perfect match to purchases prior to Sept 2029. Color: Polished White.