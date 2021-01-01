Bliss Farmhouse Transitional Damask Ivory/Blue 2' x 4' Area Rug

Advertisement
Smart and sophisticated, the Walmart Bliss Collection presents contemporary rugs with fresh new looks and modern color palettes. Beautifully appealing in pastel shades of pink, blue, and grey, each hand-selected Walmart exclusive rug features a durable low-pile construction from low-maintenance, easy-care fibers that will blend perfectly into any casual boho setting. Dramatically distressed color effects and ornate European damask designs bring a vintage antique vibe to this Bliss Collection area rug. Striated tones of blue and grey on an ivory white field bring an authentic elegance to your favorite room, with a sleek low pile of easy-care fibers.