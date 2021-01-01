Bliss Beach Contemporary Floral Ivory/Multicolor 4' x 6' Area Rug

Advertisement
Smart and sophisticated, the Walmart Bliss Collection presents contemporary rugs with fresh new looks and modern color palettes. Beautifully appealing in pastel shades of pink, blue, and grey, each hand-selected Walmart exclusive rug features a durable low-pile construction from low-maintenance, easy-care fibers that will blend perfectly into any casual boho setting. Pretty floral designs in a mix of teal, pink, and grey bloom on the soft blue and white background of this Bliss Collection area rug. With sleek, low-pile construction from easy-care fibers, this casual and colorful rug brings a breezy air to any room in the house.