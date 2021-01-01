Signature Design by Ashley Blinton TV Stand Antique White

COUNTRY CHIC TV STAND: Borrowing the best of traditional style, this TV monitor stand makes a big impression; The antiqued white finish gives it charming character, ideal for a modern farmhouse look HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of veneers, wood and engineered wood; Designed with dark gray hardware, 3 cabinet doors, 3 open storage cubbies, 2 adjustable shelves and cutouts for wire management INTEGRATED AUDIO OPTION: Create a seamless look with a sleek sound system; Compatible with the W100-31 small integrated audio unit (sold separately) GREAT FOR LARGE FLAT SCREENS: Measuring 62.25inches Wide by 19inches Deep by 32.75inches Height with plentiful shelving, this entertainment center is great for storing an electronic console or two, plus all of your daily necessities ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions and hardware included DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries; The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses; For every taste and budget