From simple relax
SIMPLE RELAX Bling 2-Drawer Rustic Brown Wooden Nightstand
Advertisement
Intricate wood details from this two-drawer nightstand in a classic rustic brown finish complete a traditional motif. Go all-in on a vintage-inspired look with metal drawer pulls with ornate accents. Clean lines and edges upgrade the sleek edges of the silhouette. Emit a stylish aura throughout a bedroom with the tapered and layered base. Decorate with a vase of flowers and candles for a sophisticated aura.