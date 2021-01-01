Advertisement
Kit includes mirror, wall sconces, 24-in towel bar, towel ring, toilet paper holder, robe hook. Pivot mirror tilts to your desired viewing angle. Wall light fixture is highly durable and made from high-quality material; can be mounted upward or downward. Lights accommodate a 100W (medium base) bulb, which illuminates the appearance of any room with a hint of charm. Easy installation; includes necessary mounting hardware. Matte black finish. Switching out bathroom accessories is a simple update that can completely transform your bathroom. Lifetime functional guarantee on all Gatco products; 5-year warranty on finish. Gatco Bleu Matte Black Metal Bath Accessory Set | KA-BLE-7-MB